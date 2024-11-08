NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Grab Bennedict Mathurin While You Still Can

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

What you like to see with Braun is that he is shooting 53.5% from the field and 85.2% from the free-throw line, both of which are on pace to be the best marks of his career. He is also logging 35 minutes per game. Murray should be back soon, but Gordon is going to miss multiple weeks. Even when Gordon does return, Braun has a secure starting role and plenty of minutes coming his way. He might not be eligible for this column much longer, so add him now while you still can.

The Nuggets turned over a starting job to Braun entering the season with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope having departed for the Magic. Already lacking depth on their roster, things have only gotten worse for the Nuggets with Jamal Murray (concussion) and Aaron Gordon (calf) going down with injuries. That has helped Braun average 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers per game.

It seems like multiple important fantasy basketball options are going down every day with injuries. That has made piecing rosters together difficult for many fantasy managers. Let's hit the waiver wire for some reinforcements and highlight some of the top players to consider adding who are still available in at least half of Yahoo leagues.

Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets (53% available)

Scotty Pippen, Memphis Grizzlies (58% available)

The Grizzlies were hammered by injuries last year, which helped Pippen get an opportunity to show that he can be a valuable contributor. Over 21 games, he averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 three-pointers, despite averaging only 25 minutes. He was also efficient, shooting 49.3% from the field.

Injuries have been a problem for the Grizzlies again this season with Desmond Bane (oblique) and Marcus Smart (ankle) missing multiple games. Ja Morant also suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday's game against the Lakers that has already ruled him out for Friday's matchup with the Wizards. The result has been no shortage of opportunities for Pippen, who has averaged 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 three-pointers over 26 minutes per game. Even when the Grizzlies eventually get healthy, it's going to be difficult for them to limit Pippen's role considering how well he has played.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers (63% available)

Mathurin is instant offense. While his efficiency has never been a significant problem, he shot a modest 44.6% from the field last season. Through eight games this year, he has shot 52.5%. That has helped him average 16.8 points and 1.3 three-pointers per game.

Mathurin doesn't provide much in terms of assists or defensive stats, but he has averaged at least 4.0 rebounds in both of his first two seasons in the league. This season, he has averaged 5.9 rebounds. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Mathurin is going to have the green light to shoot early and often. There will be some ups and downs as the season moves along, but those in need of a scoring boost for their fantasy team should strongly consider adding Mathurin.

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans (68% available)

The Pelicans have been one of the teams that has been hit the hardest by injuries. Dejounte Murray (hand), CJ McCollum (thigh), Trey Murphy hamstring) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) are all currently sidelined. Murphy is the only one who even seems to be close to returning. The injuries to Murray and McCollum have forced the Pelicans to insert Alvarado into their starting lineup.

Since becoming a starter, Alvarado has averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.4 three-pointers over five games. He shot 47.2% from three during that span, which comes on the heels of him shooting a career high 37.7% from behind the arc last season. He'll go back to a limited role once Murray and/or McCollum return, but for right now, Alvarado is worth rostering.

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs (73% available)

Jeremy Sochan was playing well for the Spurs before suffering a fracture in his left thumb. The injury required surgery, so Sochan is set to miss multiple weeks. Before the game he suffered his injury, Sochan had averaged 32 minutes over his first six appearances.

Champagnie has already been starting for the Spurs, but losing Sochan only helps his cause. The area to focus on with Champagnie is his three-point shooting. Starting with the game against the Clippers in which Sochan left early with his injury, Champagnie has drilled 12 three-pointers over the last three games. He is shooting 38.9% from behind the arc and shot 36.5% from deep last season. Those in need of three-pointers should look at adding Champagnie, even with Devin Vassell (foot) expected to return Saturday.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets (79% available)

It has been a struggle to get onto the floor in the early part of Watson's career. He averaged just eight minutes over 23 games in his rookie season. While he played 80 games last season, he logged only 19 minutes per game. Even with the Nuggets lack depth this season, Watson averaged only 16 minutes across their first six games.

Things have changed for Watson since Gordon suffered his injury. Gordon played only four minutes against the Raptors on Monday before getting hurt. In that game, Watson provided 16 points, two steals and two blocks over 31 minutes. Watson then started and played 34 minutes versus the Thunder on Wednesday, chipping in 10 points, three blocks and one steal. Don't count on him to score a ton or provide much in terms of assists, but Watson can be a valuable addition for fantasy managers who are in search of blocks and steals.