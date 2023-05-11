Nick on DraftKings: Two Big Game 6's (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins DraftKings' The Sweat to talk about two mamouth Game 6's. First there is Boston at Philly. Next is the Nuggets at Phoenix. For DFS, Nick says it's worth paying up for superstar Jayson Tatum and likes the salary for Tyrese Maxey. Betting wise, Nick likes the over in points for Kevin Durant.

