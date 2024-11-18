Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 4: Here's What You Missed

Chris Paul became the third player in history to rack up 12,000 assists, as he delivered 11 assists in a loss to the Lakers on Friday. Paul had three consecutive games with 11 assists during the week, followed by a quieter performance on Saturday. He has put together a strong season by standing out as the ideal floor general for the young, up-and-coming Spurs.

On Wednesday, James became the oldest player in history to record three straight triple-doubles, breaking a record that he set himself in 2019. The King did not stop there and went for one more, making himself the oldest player in history with four consecutive triple-doubles. The four straight triple-doubles also marked a new career high. Furthermore, James surpassed John Stockton to move to fifth all-time in regular-season games played, with 1505 appearances.

Victor Wembanyama became the fourth-youngest player in history to reach the 50-point mark, as he scored a career-high 50 points in a win over the Wizards on Wednesday. He also had two double-doubles during the week but was sidelined (knee) in the Spurs' last outing on Saturday. Wembanyama is listed as questionable for the Spurs' next game on Tuesday.

The stars shined during Week 4, as big-time performances dominated the action. The week was also spotted with historic accomplishments and the usual misfortune of injury trouble. In this article, we will have a look at the most prominent instances among each of these areas.

The stars shined during Week 4, as big-time performances dominated the action. The week was also spotted with historic accomplishments and the usual misfortune of injury trouble. In this article, we will have a look at the most prominent instances among each of these areas.

Historic Achievements

Victor Wembanyama became the fourth-youngest player in history to reach the 50-point mark, as he scored a career-high 50 points in a win over the Wizards on Wednesday. He also had two double-doubles during the week but was sidelined (knee) in the Spurs' last outing on Saturday. Wembanyama is listed as questionable for the Spurs' next game on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, James became the oldest player in history to record three straight triple-doubles, breaking a record that he set himself in 2019. The King did not stop there and went for one more, making himself the oldest player in history with four consecutive triple-doubles. The four straight triple-doubles also marked a new career high. Furthermore, James surpassed John Stockton to move to fifth all-time in regular-season games played, with 1505 appearances.

Chris Paul became the third player in history to rack up 12,000 assists, as he delivered 11 assists in a loss to the Lakers on Friday. Paul had three consecutive games with 11 assists during the week, followed by a quieter performance on Saturday. He has put together a strong season by standing out as the ideal floor general for the young, up-and-coming Spurs.

Shining Bright

Jalen Williams was in top form with a 28-point performance on Monday, followed by 31 points in a win over the Pelicans on Wednesday. He came out quieter in the following outing but closed the week on a high note, with 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting despite a loss to the Mavs on Sunday. He is likely to continue to fill the stat sheet at an increased rate while he looks to help compensate for the absence of Chet Holmgren (hip).

Karl-Anthony Towns turned in back-to-back double-doubles to open the week, including a season-high 46-point scoring showcase on Wednesday. He was sidelined with a knee injury in the following game but returned with a bang, as he delivered 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in a win over the Nets on Sunday. It is safe to say the big man is feeling at home in New York.

Dyson Daniels continues to impress with incredible work on the defensive end, including racking up a minimum of six steals in four consecutive outings. Moreover, he took his impressive efforts to the offensive end by hitting the 25-point mark in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Friday. In his third NBA season and first with the Hawks, Daniels looks to be turning into the real deal as a high-quality starter that can contribute across the stat sheet.

Jalen Johnson began the week with his first triple-double of the season, as he tallied 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Celtics on Tuesday. He followed up with a double-double in the next outing and closed the week with a 25-point effort on 10-for-14 shooting on Sunday. Johnson remains on track to be one of the top fantasy producers this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did a great job stepping up for his squad in the absence of Damian Lillard, who missed all three of the Bucks' games last week due to a concussion. Antetokounmpo averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 3.0 blocks across the three outings, including a season-high 59-point performance on Wednesday, followed by a triple-double on Saturday.

Franz Wagner has stepped up his game lately and is doing a solid job helping his squad stay competitive in the absence of Paolo Banchero (oblique). Wagner hit the 30-point mark twice in three outings last week, including a 31-point, 11-rebound double-double on Friday.

De'Aaron Fox put together arguably the most impressive week of the season, as he provided 29 points and 10 assists on Wednesday, a season-high 60 points on Friday, followed by a 49-point performance on Saturday. His heroic efforts came as the Kings were dealing with injury trouble, but he clearly has established a rhythm that should carry over into the following weeks.

Rookie Jared McCain opened the week by topping the 20-point mark for a second consecutive game. He was rewarded for his contribution by getting the starting call in the following two outings, where he turned in even better performances, beginning with 34 points and 10 assists on Wednesday, followed by a 29-point display on Friday. After four straight games with more than 20 points, McCain has likely earned himself a sturdy role moving forward.

Jakob Poeltl is coming off back-to-back huge games, beginning with 25 points and 19 rebounds on Friday, and culminating with a season-best 35 points, to go with 12 rebounds on Saturday. He has been strong all season and ranks sixth in the league in rebounds per game. Poeltl should continue to thrive as a reliable option for the Raptors on both ends of the floor.

Alperen Sengun opened the week with his second consecutive 27-point double-double. He kept up the pace and turned in a third straight double-double on Wednesday, before he turned up the heat with back-to-back triple-doubles to close out the week. The Rockets' big man now has a double-double in 11 of his 14 appearances on the season and stands out as one of the league's best stat-sheet stuffers.

Injuries

Walker Kessler (hip) missed all four of the Jazz's games during the week and remains questionable for action heading into their next outing on Tuesday. During his absence, John Collins got the start in each game and delivered strong numbers across the board with every opportunity.

Bradley Beal left Tuesday's game early due to tightness in his calf. He then missed the next three games and is expected to remain sidelined on Monday. Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie are in line to continue handling more responsibility in his absence.

Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a calf strain late in Week 3. He has been sidelined for the last five games and is expected to remain out for at least another week. Rookie Ryan Dunn got the start in each of the last four outings and should continue to enjoy a significant boost while KD is sidelined.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) missed all four of the Heat's games last week and looks ahead to Monday for his next opportunity to suit up. Tyler Herro did a good job of stepping up in Butler's absence, including a 40-point performance despite a loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.

Ja Morant left the game early on November 6 due to a hamstring injury, and he missed the subsequent four outings with what is listed as a hip soreness. He is expected to remain sidelined for at least another week, which means continued opportunity for Scotty Pippen to shine as the Grizzlies' starting point guard.