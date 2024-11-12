Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA This Week: Buys, Sells and Holds

Most NBA teams have played double-digit games now (including the Cavaliers, who managed to get to that point sans a loss). If you were taking a wait-and-see approach to your Sorare lineups, now is a good time to get down to business. Here is my upgrade, hold, and downgrade for this week.

Upgrade

Scotty Pippen, MEM ($29.03): Last week I wrote about the talents of Ja Morant and was thinking about guys who were injury prone early in their careers but proved durable as time went on, like Matthew Stafford in the NFL or the NBA's own Stephen Curry. Well, I walked right into that one. Morant is week-to-week with a hip injury, but Pippen is in for a real uptick in role. He's started at point guard twice now, including a triple-double game that yielded 40.5 Sorare points. It's actually his second 40-point game of the year, having had one off the bench against, fittingly, the Bulls.

Hold

Tyler Herro, MIA ($30.23): Herro has used his three-point shooting skills to be a 20-point-per-game player for a few years. His defensive limits mean less for Sorare purposes. This year he's averaged 23.2 points per contest through nine outings and has only failed to clear 25.0 Sorare points once. He's gone from making three three-pointers a game to four. While his 51.0 three-point percentage will tick down a bit, he's attempted 8.8 treys a night, which would also be a career high. Herro is only 24. Improvement, and a larger role, is to be expected.

Downgrade

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($27.56): Yes, Bridges has dropped to 15.6 points per game in his first season as a Knick, and many probably expected some drop off. After all, he's gone from being the guy for the Nets to a piece of a puzzle. However, his minutes are actually up (thanks, Thibs) even as his production is down. I have a reason for concern, and that's the fact he's attempted only 0.9 free throws per game. That could be a reflection of his new role, and that takes away easy Sorare points from him.