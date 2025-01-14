Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Update This Week

We find ourselves at, roughly, the halfway point of the NBA season. It's been a fun one so far! As a Pistons fan, the most enjoyable in a minute to be sure. You aren't here for me to wax rhapsodic on Cade Cunningham, though. No, you want my upgrade, hold, and downgrade for your Sorare NBA lineups, so let's get to it.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of January 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

UPGRADE

Collin Sexton, UTA ($7.55): Technically, Sexton's points-per-game average has "dipped" from 18.7 to 18.2. However, he's improved his three-point percentage (42.0) and free-throw percentage (90.2) to impressive levels. Maybe he just needs more opportunity, and the rebuilding Jazz are banged up right now. Sexton has scored at least 20 points in each of his last five games, and he's had at least 27.8 Sorare points in each of those outings.

HOLD

Michael Porter, DEN ($9.35): The Nuggets still rely on a tight rotation and have relied on four members of the current starting five for seasons on end now. That includes Porter, who has been somewhat forgotten because he didn't hit his 99th-percentile protection, he isn't as polarizing as Jamal Murray, and he isn't one of the best players in history like Nikola Jokic. All Porter has done is start all 38 games for Denver and averaged 18.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest. His last game was a bit iffy, but prior to that he had nine games in a row with over 30.0 Sorare points.

DOWNGRADE

Deni Avdija, POR ($3.30): Remember when the Wizards dealt Avdija across the country and the internet was full of people dunking on the D.C. team? Well, not only are Avdija's points, rebounds, and assists all slightly down, so are his minutes. He's gotten to start the last eight games for the Blazers, but he's had under 26.0 Sorare points in three of those outings. When Jerami Grant returns, Avdija will be returning to the bench. While Avdija remains "only" 24, maybe the Wizards, who got to see him in action all the time, were onto something.