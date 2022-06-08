Yahoo DFS Basketball: NBA Finals Game 3 Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA Finals shifts to Boston with both teams having won a game already in the series. The Celtics used a furious comeback in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1, while the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter of Game 2 to earn a commanding victory. Things could be more difficult for them in Boston, where the Celtics went 28-13 during the regular season. This exciting matchup will also provide us with another opportunity to play Yahoo's single-game contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Jayson Tatum ($40): Tatum couldn't find his shot in Game 1, but he still provided a valuable stat line thanks to his five rebounds and 13 assists. He quickly found his rhythm in Game 2, scoring 28 points on 8-for-19 shooting from the field, including 6-for-9 from behind the arc. He likely would have blown past 30 points had he not sat out most of the fourth quarter because of the lopsided score. With his ability to score and produce in other areas, he carries an incredibly high floor that is perfect for one of the multiplier spots.

Stephen Curry ($38): Curry has been dialed in from behind the arc, shooting 12-for-26 on three-point attempts over the first two games. He also produced at least five rebounds, four assists and three steals in both games, showing a similar ability as Tatum to chip in across the board. He won't be able to feed off of the home crowd in Game 3, but as the focal point of the Warriors' scoring attack, he's still a top option in DFS.

Jaylen Brown ($31): Brown's performance in the fourth quarter of Game 1 was one of the main reasons why the Celtics were able to mount a comeback. He got off to a hot start in Game 2, scoring 13 points in the first quarter. However, he then picked up a second foul, which effectively killed his rhythm and would leave him to score 17 total points when all was said and done. With averages of 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the playoffs, don't expect him to be held down for long.

FLEX PLAYS

Kevon Looney ($18): Despite only logging 21 minutes, Looney scored 35.4 Yahoo points in Game 2. Since moving back into the starting five, he's scored at least 27.0 Yahoo points in seven of eight games. Given the success that the Warriors have had since making that move, don't expect his role to be reduced anytime soon.

Gary Payton II ($10): Payton returned for the first time in Game 2 after suffering an elbow injury in the series versus the Grizzlies. He wasn't limited, logging 25 minutes in the decisive victory. Known more for his defensive abilities than his scoring prowess, he's scored at least 15.1 Yahoo points in each of the last three games in which he has logged at least 20 minutes. With similar playing time likely coming in Game 3, that should at least put him on your radar.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Klay Thompson ($24): It's been a rough series for Thompson, who floundered with 11 points on 4-for-19 shooting from the field in Game 2. He's mostly been quiet of late, averaging 17.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists since the start of the Western Conference Finals. Until he shows signs of fixing his shot, it might be best to avoid him.

