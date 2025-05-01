Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Holiday headshot

Aaron Holiday News: Slides into larger role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Holiday chipped in nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and two assists over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 victory over Golden State in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Holiday saw a handful of extra minutes, taking advantage of the blowout victory. Prior to Wednesday, Holiday had suited up only once during the postseason. The Rockets will now head to Oakland where the Warriors will be waiting, primed for revenge following the Game 5 defeat. Given what we have seen thus far, it is unlikely Holiday will play any sort of a meaningful role.

Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets
