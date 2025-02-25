NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 25

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a seven-game slate Tuesday night that's highlighted by a Mavericks-Lakers showdown which features Luka Doncic's first game against his old squad. That matchup is preceded by an intriguing Bucks-Rockets interconference showdown, and we're looking at what shapes up as a relatively light injury report in terms of short-term absences.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 2/25 @1:00 a.m. ET:

Boston Celtics (-11) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 226.0)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-6.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 224.5)

Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies (-8.5) (O/U: 245.0)

Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets (-4) (O/U: 226.5)

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans (-2.5) (O/U: 237.5)

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers (-8) (O/U: 230.5)

Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors (-16.5) (O/U: 223.0)

As has frequently been the case recently, we have multiple double-digit favorites on Tuesday's slate. However, the rest of the ledger shapes up as reasonably competitive based on the lines, and given that two of the first three Celtics-Raptors clashes have resulted in a narrow OT victory for Boston and a Toronto upset, that game could turn out a bit different than what's projected on paper.

In terms of totals, we're looking at the appealing prospect of three games with figures north of 230 points, including a massive 245 that's attached to the Suns-Grizzlies battle, another game that could certainly also turn out much closer than projected. The anticipated Mavs-Lakers tilt is also carrying an elevated figure and likewise could be a very competitive affair considering the intangibles at play.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Darius Garland, CLE (hip): QUESTIONABLE'

If Garland sits out again Tuesday, Isaac Okoro could draw another start while Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley will see even more usage than usual.

P.J. Washington, DAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Washington can't suit up, Kessler Edwards and Moses Brown could be in line to handle the majority of center minutes.

Fred VanVleet, HOU (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If VanVleet misses another game, Aaron Holiday would be in line for increased minutes off the bench.

Other notable injuries:

Anthony Davis, DAL (thigh): OUT

Mark Williams, CHA (foot): OUT

Brandon Ingram, TOR (ankle): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW (ankle): OUT

Jrue Holiday, BOS (rest): OUT

Jalen Suggs, ORL (quadriceps): OUT

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (calf): PROBABLE

LeBron James, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with a five-figure salary on Tuesday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900), Luka Doncic ($11,400), LeBron James ($10,300) and Jayson Tatum ($10,200).

Antetokounmpo put his best post-All-Star-break performance yet Sunday against the Heat when he scored 55.7 FD points, and he should be in for a full minutes load in what projects as a competitive matchup against the Rockets.

Doncic is off the injury report, coming off his best game yet as a Laker (68.5 FD points), and is facing his old Mavericks squad, which all seemingly up the chances of another prolific performance.

LeBron has scored over 53 FD points in all three games since the All-Star break and will naturally have an integral role again Tuesday in the marquee matchup versus Dallas.

Tatum has scored over 50 FD points in three of his past five games and draws a favorable matchup against the Raptors.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

De'Aaron Fox, SAN ($9,600)

Fox dipped to 30.9 FD points in his most recent game, but he'd scored 57.3 and 49.5 in the first two games coming out of the All-Star break.

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,500)

Durant has scored at least 41.8 FD points in four of the last five games, including 59.1 in 42 minutes versus this same Memphis team Feb. 11.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,300)

Booker has posted 48.8 and 55.8 FD points in his last two games, which should keep him highly rostered at his salary Tuesday.

Zion Williamson, NOP ($9,200)

Williamson has scored 44.9 to 59.3 FD points in three straight contests and could thrive in a very favorable matchup against the now short-handed Spurs frontcourt.

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,100)

Kyrie should be locked into a heavy minutes load against the Lakers and has between 45.4 and 59.3 FD points in three of his last four games.

Key Values

Rui Hachimura, LAL vs. DAL ($6,000)

The Mavericks-Lakers matchup has already been alluded to while exploring the outlook for the three biggest stars in the game, but Hachimura deserves a mention in his own right as a value option. The floor-stretching veteran has averaged 29.5 FD points over his last 10 games on the strength of 18.2 points (on 55.6 percent shooting), 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 33.9 minutes per contest. Hachimura has hit or exceeded 30 FD points on seven occasions in that span, and the Mavericks have conceded the third-most FD points to small forwards in the last 15 games (46.4), including 48.7 in the last seven contests.

Payton Pritchard, BOS at TOR ($5,700)

Pritchard could be considered the quintessential tournament play – his upside is undeniable, and he's flashing career-best consistency, but he's still prone to the occasional dud, as was the case in his most recent game Sunday versus the Knicks (13.8 FD points, 1-for-5 shooting). Still, Pritchard averaged 28.7 FD points in the nine games prior, shooting 51.6 percent, including 44.9 percent from behind the arc. Pritchard also has tallies of 31.4 and 39.2 FD points in two of three previous meetings against the Raptors this season, and Toronto is ranked No. 22 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to second-unit players (43.8). Boston is also a double-digit favorite, which suggests Pritchard could see one of his more robust workloads off the bench if the spread proves reasonably accurate.

Santi Aldama, MEM vs. PHO ($5,600)

Aldama has frequently been outpacing his current salary, scoring between 28.5 and 43.1 FD points in seven of his last 10 games. The versatile forward has shot an impressive 42.1 percent from three-point range during the entirety of that span as well, and in his most recent meeting against the Suns, he scored 23.5 FD points in 23 minutes with the help of a blistering 4-for-6 performance from three-point range. Phoenix has allowed 36.9 percent three-point shooting to power forwards on the season and 48 FD points per contest to the position in the last seven games, while also ranking within the bottom half of the league in rebounds per road game allowed (53.0). And, it's certainly worth noting the Suns-Grizzlies game has the highest projected total of the slate yet sees Memphis as an 8.5-point favorite as of early Tuesday, which could add up to solid minutes off the bench for Aldama.

ALSO CONSIDER: Moses Moody, GSW vs. CHA ($5,300)

