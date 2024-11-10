AJ Green News: Efficient from outside in defeat

Green finished Sunday's 113-107 loss to the Celtics with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes.

Green has carved out a significant role on the Bucks' bench due to his abilities as a three-point specialist, and he has shot 18-for-27 across the club's last four regular-season games. The sharpshooter tied Damian Lillard for the team high in steals, and Green also led Milwaukee in threes. The sharpshooter has seen an uptick in playing time during his last four outings, during which he has averaged 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 26.0 minutes per game.