NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
POR at ATL: Trail Blazers on four-game slide; Hawks 19-17 at home
PHI at NYK: 76ers on eight-game slide; Knicks 25-12 at home
PHX at MIL: Suns on three-game slide; Bucks on four-game slide
ORL at SAS: Magic 16-21 on road; Spurs on four-game slide
TOR at CHI: Raptors on four-game win streak; Bulls on two-game slide
GSW at MEM: Warriors 7-3 in last 10 games; Grizzlies on three-game slide
Injuries to Monitor
POR - Anfernee Simons (forearm): Questionable; Jerami Grant (knee): Doubtful; Deandre Ayton (calf), Scoot Henderson (concussion): OUT
ATL - Clint Capela (hand): OUT
PHI - Guerschon Yabusele (knee): Questionable; Andre Drummond (toe), Tyrese Maxey (finger), Kelly Oubre (knee): OUT
NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Questionable; Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (groin), Cameron Payne (ankle): OUT
PHX - Bradley Beal (hamstring), Royce O'Neale (illness): Questionable; Kevin Durant (ankle): OUT
MIL - AJ Green (shoulder): Questionable; Damian Lillard (calf): OUT
ORL - Cole Anthony (toe): Questionable
TOR - Ochai Agbaji (rest), RJ Barrett (rest), Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle): OUT
CHI - Josh Giddey (hip), Kevin Huerter (thumb), Dalen Terry (calf): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist): Doubtful; Tre Jones (foot): OUT
GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (pelvis): Questionable
MEM - John Konchar (illness): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Devin Booker, Suns ($9,700) at Bucks
Booker is on the hook to carry his squad during a crucial stretch as they make a push to secure a spot in the play-in, while also dealing with the absence of Kevin Durant over the next week. Booker is averaging 21.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 57.5.
Coby White, Bulls ($8,400) vs. Raptors
White is coming off his least productive game of the season, but he has an excellent opportunity to get back on track against the Raptors, who give up the league's most free throws and fifth-most turnovers per game. White has been fantastic for the majority of the season and despite the dud performance in the most recent outing, is averaging 27.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last 10 games.
Forwards/Centers
Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,300) at Bulls
Barnes is averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals through the last 10 games, including five with over 40 DK points and a high of 53.0. He faces a great chance to shine against the Bulls, who give up the league's sixth-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,900) at Spurs
Banchero continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 30.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 50 DK points and a high of 66.8. He should keep rolling with a matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's seventh-most points and seventh-highest field-goal percentage per game.
Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,700) vs. Raptors
Vucevic is back in a good groove after a two-week absence, averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 57.0. He has a favorable matchup against the Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,100) vs. Suns
Antetokounmpo has surpassed 50 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including three with more than 60, while averaging 27.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over that span. He must continue to carry his shorthanded squad and should prosper against the Suns, who give up the league's sixth-most offensive rebounds and are shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Mid-Range Money
Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($6,900) vs. 76ers
Bridges is playing well lately, averaging 22.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 48.0. He is up for an ideal opportunity to shine against the shorthanded 76ers, and he must continue to take on a heightened role for his own shorthanded squad.
Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,200) at Spurs
Carter is averaging 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 38.5 DK points. He is likely to flourish against the Spurs, who give up the league's second-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Value Picks
Delon Wright, Knicks ($4,400) vs. 76ers
Wright is up for his third consecutive start for the Knicks, who have three point guards sidelined with injury. Wright topped 20 DK points in each of the last two games and should do well against the 76ers, who are also significantly shorthanded.
Grayson Allen, Suns ($4,000) at Bucks
Allen could be up for a major role in the absence of Kevin Durant, and with Royce O'Neale, and Bradley Beal listed as questionable for action. Allen is averaging 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals on the season and has a good chance to pad his stats against the Bucks, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.
Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks ($4,500) vs. Trail Blazers
Risacher poured in a season-high 36 points in the last game and is averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 10 appearances. He is likely to keep the momentum going against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.