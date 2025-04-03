NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Slate Overview

ORL at WAS: Magic 6-4 in last 10 games; Wizards 2-8 in last 10 games

MIL at PHI: Bucks 16-20 on road; 76ers on nine-game slide

MEM at MIA: Grizzlies on four-game slide; Heat on six-game win streak

MIN at BKN: Timberwolves on three-game win streak; Nets 3-7 in last 10 games

POR at TOR: Trail Blazers 13-25 on road; Raptors 17-21 at home

GSW at LAL: Warriors on three-game win streak; Lakers 29-9 at home

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Jordan Poole (elbow), Khris Middleton (knee), Kyshawn George (ankle): OUT

MIL - AJ Green (shoulder): Questionable

PHI - Guerschon Yabusele (knee): Questionable; Andre Drummond (toe), Kelly Oubre (knee): OUT

MEM - Vince Williams (illness): OUT

MIA - Duncan Robinson (back), Haywood Highsmith (Achilles): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand), Andrew Wiggins (hamstring): Doubtful

BKN - Cameron Johnson (back), Ziaire Williams (rest): OUT

POR - Anfernee Simons (forearm): Questionable; Jerami Grant (knee): Doubtful; Deandre Ayton (calf), Scoot Henderson (concussion): OUT

TOR - Scottie Barnes (hand): Questionable; Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (rest), Immanuel Quickley (rest): OUT

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (pelvis): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,100) at Heat

Morant is averaging 28.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals, including a high of 52.3 DK points among three games since returning from a six-game absence. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Heat, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,800) at Nets

Edwards continues to lead the way for his squad, averaging 27.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 40 DK points and three with at least 50. He should thrive against the Nets, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,800) at Wizards

Wagner racked up 42.3 DK points in the last game and 40.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Wizards. He is averaging 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games and is likely to pad his stats once again versus the Wizards, who give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($8,500) at Lakers

Butler has turned up his production lately, averaging 17.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 59.8. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers but will have to step up to compete against LeBron James. The Lakers also give up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,900) at Heat

Jackson reached the 20-point mark in each of the last four games and is averaging 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over 10 outings. He has a good opportunity to stand out against the Heat, who although they have an impressive frontcourt, also give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,900) at Wizards

Banchero continues to stuff the statsheet, averaging 29.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 62.0. He faces an ideal chance to keep up the production against the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most points and second-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($5,500) at Heat

Aldama is averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 28.4 minutes per game over seven appearances since returning from a six-game absence. He will continue to be a critical factor off the bench for the Grizzlies, as he averages 1.9 made three-pointers per game, and he should make his mark against the Heat, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers to opposing power forwards.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,100) at Wizards

Carter has a good chance to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points in the paint. Carter is averaging 9.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with more than 35 DK points.

Value Picks

Anthony Black, Magic ($4,600) at Wizards

Black is averaging 11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including six with over 20 DK points and a high of 37.3. He must continue to step up for his squad's shorthanded backcourt, and he has a favorable matchup against the Wizards' unimposing defense.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($3,900) at Nets

Alexander-Walker accumulated 52.8 DK points in a double-overtime win in the last game and is averaging 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 10 outings. He is likely to keep rolling against the Nets, who are shorthanded at the wing and give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game.

Lonnie Walker, 76ers ($4,700) vs. Bucks

Walker is up for his third consecutive start after topping 25 DK points in each of the last two outings. He should do well against the Bucks, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards.

