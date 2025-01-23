Alex Caruso News: Ties season high with four steals

Caruso finished Wednesday's 123-114 victory over Utah with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, four steals and three rebounds across 20 minutes.

Caruso hasn't played more than 20 minutes in any of his five appearances since returning from a 10-game absence due to a left hip strain, but he's quickly put himself back on the radar as a streaming option for steals. In those five games, he's produced nine steals, bringing his average to 1.9 over his 25 appearances on the season. Caruso will likely need to move into a consistent 25-minute role to emerge as a roster-worthy option in 12-team category leagues, but that doesn't appear likely to come to fruition anytime soon while Luguentz Dort and Cason Wallace are both healthy and locked in as the Thunder's top options on the wing.