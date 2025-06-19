This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em for Thunder vs. Pacers in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals

Tyrese Haliburton to record over 13.5 points – Underdog, 11 AM CT

Haliburton will reportedly be a game-time decision for this pivotal Game 6, but since it'll be played at home, there's no way Haliburton won't try to play and see how he feels. After all, this might be the final game of the 2024-25 season. The calf injury affecting him is undoubtedly a strong reason why Haliburton's scoring line is so low, but the star guard has stepped up when the Pacers needed him the most before the playoffs. It wouldn't be surprising if he does it again Thursday. After all, despite all his struggles throughout the series, he's still averaging 15.0 points per game in the NBA Finals and has cleared this 13.5-point line in four of the five outings.

Alex Caruso to record over 16 points + rebounds + assists – PrizePicks, 11 AM CT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have been the best players for the Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals. However, even though this has been a strong collective effort, the Thunder wouldn't be up 3-2 in the series if it weren't for Caruso's contributions off the bench. Either defending the best opposing player or embracing a bigger scoring role when needed, Caruso has done everything the Thunder have asked him, and then some, on the biggest stage. The veteran has scored at least 20 points off the bench in two of his five appearances in the Finals, and he's averaging a solid 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the series. He shouldn't have problems clearing this P+R+A line if he lives up to those averages.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record 44.5 points + rebounds + assists – Pick6, 11 AM CT

The Pacers will try to limit Gilgeous-Alexander's influence throughout the game, but that might not be possible given how good he performs in decisive games. After all, the 2025 NBA MVP delivered a 34-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist line in the series-clinching win over the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, and he posted 35 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals in the final game of the series against the Nuggets. Even in the current NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 31 points in four of the five games thus far. If the Thunder close out the series in six games and win their first-ever title on the road, expect SGA to have a massive influence on the outcome of the game.

