Amir Coffey News: Career-high 9.7 PPG in 2024-25

Coffey finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals across 24.3 minutes per game in 72 regular-season outings (13 starts).

Coffey didn't receive any playing time in the club's first-round series loss to Denver despite coming off a career-best regular season. The 27-year-old received fairly consistent minutes until late March, subsequently missing seven straight games due to left knee inflammation, before playing only four minutes in the regular-season finale. Coffey is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after a solid season in which he recorded 47.1/40.9/89.1 shooting splits.