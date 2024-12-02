Amir Coffey News: Productive in limited minutes

Coffey accumulated 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 victory over Denver.

Coffey made the most of his minutes Sunday and continues to produce with any chance he has. As good as he looked in this contest, fantasy managers need to be cautious with what Coffey can bring to the table. His upside will remain inconsistent as long as he continues to come off the bench, which will be the case going forward now that Norman Powell has returned from a hamstring injury.