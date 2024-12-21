Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond News: Fails to score in bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Drummond closed Friday's 108-98 win over the Hornets with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 10 minutes.

Drummond moved back to the bench, making way for the returning Joel Embiid. As we have seen all season, Drummond failed to have an impact, continuing to struggle whenever Embiid is fit and ready to go. However, Embiid has already been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, meaning Drummond could very well find himself back in the starting lineup, albeit for a one-game stint.

