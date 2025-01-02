Andre Drummond News: Makes return from toe injury

Drummond (toe) finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes Wednesday in the 76ers' 113-107 loss to the Kings.

Drummond was back in action after he had missed the 76ers' previous three games due to a left toe sprain. With Joel Embiid (foot) sitting out for the front end of a back-to-back set, Drummond saw a bump in playing time, though fill-in starting center Guerschon Yabusele (30 minutes) was prioritized ahead of him. Assuming Embiid is back in action for Thursday's matchup with Golden State, Drummond will likely see a reduction in minutes.