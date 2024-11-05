Andre Jackson News: Season-high 25 minutes
Jackson posted seven points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers.
Jackson's playing time had been increasing in recent games, but his season-high 25 minutes was largely due to Giannis Antetokounmpo's (thigh) absence. Regardless, Jackson took advantage of the opportunity by showcasing his skill set against a strong opponent. Even if Antetokounmpo returns soon, Jackson has a clear path to 15 minutes off the Bucks' bench, which has struggled to generate production early in the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now