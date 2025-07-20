Asa Newell News: Resting Sunday

Newell (rest) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Newell will sit out the squad's final Summer League game. He appeared in four outings this summer, during which he averaged 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the field in 24.9 minutes per game.