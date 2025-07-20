Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Asa Newell headshot

Asa Newell News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Newell (rest) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Newell will sit out the squad's final Summer League game. He appeared in four outings this summer, during which he averaged 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the field in 24.9 minutes per game.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now