Austin Reaves News: Poor shooting display

Reaves contributed 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 126-102 loss to the Spurs.

Reaves ended just two assists away from recording a double-double, and that shouldn't be surprising since he's been excellent as a playmaker. However, fantasy managers won't be happy with his dismal shooting performance after ending with more shots than points scored. Despite the shooting woes, which aren't very common with Reaves, he should remain one of the Lakers' most reliable fantasy options due to his role as the team's primary playmaker as well as his usage rate.