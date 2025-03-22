Bam Adebayo Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Adebayo is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets due to a sprained left knee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Adebayo is in danger of missing his first contest since Feb. 13 due to a sprained left knee. If the star big man is forced to sit out against Charlotte, Haywood Highsmith and Kevin Love are candidates to receive increased playing time.
