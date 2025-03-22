Fantasy Basketball
Bam Adebayo Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Adebayo is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets due to a sprained left knee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo is in danger of missing his first contest since Feb. 13 due to a sprained left knee. If the star big man is forced to sit out against Charlotte, Haywood Highsmith and Kevin Love are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
