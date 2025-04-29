Bam Adebayo News: Double-doubles in Game 4 loss
Adebayo finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Adebayo may have finished with his second double-double in this first-round series Monday, but it was nowhere near enough to keep his team from being eliminated in a four-game sweep. The Kentucky product's season comes to an end, averaging a double-double against Cleveland, with 17.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now