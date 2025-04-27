Bam Adebayo News: Drops team-high 22 in lopsided loss

Adebayo contributed 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist over 40 minutes during Saturday's 124-87 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 27-year-old big led the Heat in scoring and rebounding, but he didn't get much help in the rout -- Davion Mitchell was the only other Miami player to score more than 13 points. Adebayo has been the one reliable option for the team to begin the playoffs, averaging 19.0 points, 10.7 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals through three games, but the Heat are still staring at the possibility of getting swept on their home court heading into Game 4 on Monday.