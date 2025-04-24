Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Flirts with triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Adebayo had 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Adebayo led Miami in rebounds and assists in Game 2's loss and was one assist shy of recording his second career playoff triple-double. However, the star big man has struggled with his efficiency against the Cavaliers' frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, shooting just 41.9 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now