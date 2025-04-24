Bam Adebayo News: Flirts with triple-double

Adebayo had 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Adebayo led Miami in rebounds and assists in Game 2's loss and was one assist shy of recording his second career playoff triple-double. However, the star big man has struggled with his efficiency against the Cavaliers' frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, shooting just 41.9 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three.