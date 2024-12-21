Bam Adebayo News: Goes for 24 points in loss Saturday

Adebayo amassed 24 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 loss to Orlando.

Adebayo was one of three Miami players who scored at least 20 points in this game, with Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier being the others. The star big man continues to be extremely consistent on both ends of the court, posting three games with at least 20 points and four double-doubles across his last six appearances. Expect Adebayo to enjoy a slight bump in fantasy upside if Jimmy Butler (illness) remains sidelined for Monday's game against the Nets.