Bam Adebayo News: Monster double-double vs. Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Adebayo closed with 32 points (12-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-98 win over the Wizards.

Adebayo hadn't scored more than 12 points over the first four games of the regular season, but he dominated Saturday and finished as the leading scorer for the game. He was 0-for-8 from three going into the contest, but he managed to connect on three triples as he worked on expanding his range during the Olympics and offseason. Adebayo will look to carry his momentum into Monday's clash against Sacramento.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
