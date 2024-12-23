Ben Sheppard News: Perfect shooting night Sunday

Sheppard registered 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and one rebound in 17 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 122-95 victory over the Kings.

It was the second-year guard's second game back from an oblique strain, and Sheppard looked fully healthy on a perfect night from the floor. The four made threes were his highest total since a 6-for-11 performance from long distance Nov. 1 against the Pelicans. The 2023 first-round pick had worked his way into the starting five prior to getting hurt, but with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) currently sidelined, Sheppard is probably ticketed for a key role on the Pacers' second unit.