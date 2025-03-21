Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard News: Pulls down eight boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 11:05am

Sheppard had zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 overtime victory over Brooklyn.

Tyrese Haliburton missed his third straight contest with a back injury, but Sheppard wasn't able to generate any offense despite some impressive peripheral stats. Over his last three appearances, Sheppard has averaged 2.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now