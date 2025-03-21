Ben Sheppard News: Pulls down eight boards

Sheppard had zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 overtime victory over Brooklyn.

Tyrese Haliburton missed his third straight contest with a back injury, but Sheppard wasn't able to generate any offense despite some impressive peripheral stats. Over his last three appearances, Sheppard has averaged 2.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest.