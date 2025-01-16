Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Struggles again Wednesday

Bogdanovic finished Wednesday's 110-94 win over Chicago with three points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt) and one assist in 20 minutes.

Bogdanovic continues to play through an ongoing knee issue, something that has been bothering him for the entire season. After playing a crucial role for the Hawks during the 2023-24 season, Bogdanovic has been a shell of his former self for much of the current campaign. Through 19 games, he is delivering modest averages of 10.7 points and 2.1 three-pointers in 25.3 minutes per game.