NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, April 24

Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, April 24

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on April 24, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Isaiah Hartenstein over 12.5 points + assists (-135, BetMGM)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

Alex Barutha: Hartenstein has only needed to play 48 total minutes in this series, and I think if Memphis offers a competitive game that it'll be this one. Still, he's averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 assists in his limited time and actually leads the Thunder in frontcourt touches. For how integrated into the offense he is, I think this is a pretty nice number.

Jalen Williams over 1.5 steals (+108, Hard Rock)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

Alex Barutha: Edges disappear as series move along, but there's often still value to be found in the steals market. Again, we're generally hoping for a more competitive game to boost Williams' minutes beyond the 61 total he's played so far. But in that time, he's averaging 2.0 steals on 4.0 deflections. At essentially even odds, this is a decent option.

OG Anunoby over 1.5 steals (-166, FanDuel)

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

Alex Barutha: This has been a much more competitive series than Thunder/Grizzlies, so the playing time and outcome feels less nebulous. Anunoby is averaging 3.5 steals on 5.5 deflections so far. There's a lot of juice on the over here, but I still think we're getting a solid number, and this would certainly be a fine parlay-filler. You can also bring the number up to over 2.5 steals at +194.

Kris Dunn over 1.5 steals (+116, FanDuel)

Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers

Alex Barutha: Another steals prop with solid value -- Dunn is averaging 2.0 steals on 4.0 deflections across two games. He's also played 60 minutes in this series, but I wouldn't be surprised if he played more given than Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ben Simmons are mixed bags right now.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Pick6, Sleeper, PrizePicks for Thursday, April 24
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Pick6, Sleeper, PrizePicks for Thursday, April 24
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Slate
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Slate
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 23
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 23
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, April 23
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, April 23
VSiN: Alex's Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Playoff Action
VSiN: Alex's Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Playoff Action