Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, April 24

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Isaiah Hartenstein over 12.5 points + assists (-135, BetMGM)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

Alex Barutha: Hartenstein has only needed to play 48 total minutes in this series, and I think if Memphis offers a competitive game that it'll be this one. Still, he's averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 assists in his limited time and actually leads the Thunder in frontcourt touches. For how integrated into the offense he is, I think this is a pretty nice number.

Jalen Williams over 1.5 steals (+108, Hard Rock)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

Alex Barutha: Edges disappear as series move along, but there's often still value to be found in the steals market. Again, we're generally hoping for a more competitive game to boost Williams' minutes beyond the 61 total he's played so far. But in that time, he's averaging 2.0 steals on 4.0 deflections. At essentially even odds, this is a decent option.

OG Anunoby over 1.5 steals (-166, FanDuel)

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

Alex Barutha: This has been a much more competitive series than Thunder/Grizzlies, so the playing time and outcome feels less nebulous. Anunoby is averaging 3.5 steals on 5.5 deflections so far. There's a lot of juice on the over here, but I still think we're getting a solid number, and this would certainly be a fine parlay-filler. You can also bring the number up to over 2.5 steals at +194.

Kris Dunn over 1.5 steals (+116, FanDuel)

Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers

Alex Barutha: Another steals prop with solid value -- Dunn is averaging 2.0 steals on 4.0 deflections across two games. He's also played 60 minutes in this series, but I wouldn't be surprised if he played more given than Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ben Simmons are mixed bags right now.