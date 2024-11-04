Brandin Podziemski Injury: Won't return Monday

Podziemski (illness) will not return in Monday's game against the Wizards, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. He tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes.

Podziemski called out of the game early in the third quarter and went back to the locker room due to an illness. The 21-year-old has seen an increased role (three starts) this season due to Stephen Curry (ankle) missing time, though Podziemski played 20-plus minutes in all six of his appearances before Monday. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Celtics.