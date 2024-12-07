Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bruce Brown headshot

Bruce Brown Injury: Not ready to debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Brown (conditioning) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Brown has seemingly made a full recovery from the arthroscopic surgery he underwent on his right knee in late September, but he still needs more time to get fully ramped up before the Raptors sign off on him making his season debut. Whenever Brown is formally cleared to play, he'll likely have his minutes monitored carefully for his first handful of games. The versatile 28-year-old averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes over his 34 appearances with the Raptors last season after being acquired from the Pacers in January.

Bruce Brown
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now