Bruce Brown Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Brown (conditioning) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Brown has yet to make his season debut while recovering from an arthroscopic right knee surgery he underwent in September. However, the 28-year-old is nearing a return to game action as he works back to playing condition. Brown averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals across 26.0 minutes over his 34 regular-season appearances with the Raptors last year. His next chance to debut will come in Thursday's game against the Heat.