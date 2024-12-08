Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bruce Brown headshot

Bruce Brown Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 12:51pm

Brown (conditioning) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Brown has yet to make his season debut while recovering from an arthroscopic right knee surgery he underwent in September. However, the 28-year-old is nearing a return to game action as he works back to playing condition. Brown averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals across 26.0 minutes over his 34 regular-season appearances with the Raptors last year. His next chance to debut will come in Thursday's game against the Heat.

Bruce Brown
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now