Bruce Brown Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Brown will not play Wednesday against the Nets due to right knee injury management.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Raptors will hold Brown out after he played Sunday and Tuesday following a 31-game absence to begin the campaign. In his first two games back, Brown played well with averages of 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.5 minutes. Toronto's rotation is difficult to predict for Wednesday with RJ Barrett (illness), Immanuel Quickley (elbow) and Gradey Dick (hamstring) all listed as questionable.