Buddy Hield News: Catches fire from deep vs. Utah

Hield amassed 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 127-86 victory over the Jazz.

Despite coming off the bench, Hield has led the Warriors in scoring in each of the first two games of the 2024-25 regular season. After going 5-for-7 from three in the Warriors' regular-season opener against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Hield followed that up with an even better outing Friday and has so far eased any doubt of the concerns over Golden State's prowess from deep following the departure of Klay Thompson.