Buddy Hield News: Drills seven threes as starter

Hield amassed 28 points (9-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-106 win over New Orleans.

Hield started Tuesday's game with Stephen Curry (ankle) and Andrew Wiggins (back) sidelined. Although he experienced some struggles early in the game, he heated up down the stretch and ended up as the high scorer for the Warriors. Hield will spend most of the season in a sixth-man role, but Tuesday proved that the sharpshooter is more than capable of taking over when needed.