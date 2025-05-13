Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: Held to 13 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 8:03am

Hield totaled 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Golden State's lack of firepower without Stephen Curry (hamstring) was evident Monday, as Hield, Brandin Podziemski and Jimmy Butler all combined for 38 points. However, Hield has had some good moments in this series, as he's averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.8 three-pointers across four games.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now