Buddy Hield News: Held to 13 points

Hield totaled 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Golden State's lack of firepower without Stephen Curry (hamstring) was evident Monday, as Hield, Brandin Podziemski and Jimmy Butler all combined for 38 points. However, Hield has had some good moments in this series, as he's averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.8 three-pointers across four games.