Buddy Hield News: Makes history in Saturday's loss

Hield ended Saturday's 104-94 loss to the Spurs with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound and four assists across 24 minutes.

The three three-pointers made in this game allowed Hield to surpass Joe Johnson for 19th on the NBA's all-time list for three-pointers made. Hield continues to make a huge impact off the bench for Golden State, scoring in double digits in all but one of his last six contests, but it's not a secret that his numbers have regressed considerably when compared to the figures he posted in the first few weeks of the campaign. Even with this expected regression, Hield remains a capable fantasy performer in most formats as long as he's knocking down threes on a steady basis.