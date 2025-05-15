Fantasy Basketball
Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: Muted performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 8:42am

Hield closed Wednesday's 121-110 loss to Minnesota in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals with eight points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 30 minutes.

Hield certainly had some strong moments in the playoffs, but he closed out the final two games shooting a combined 6-of-20 from the field. As for the regular season, it's no secret that he had his struggles in his first campaign with the team. He appeared in all 82 games, posting averages of 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 41.7 percent from the field. The guard is under contract with the team for two more years with a player option for a third.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
