Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: Powers squad to another win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Hield chipped in 27 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Hield came off the bench for a second straight game, and he continues to show how effective he can be a sixth man. He led the Warriors with 27 points with the help of six made triples. Hield has drilled four or more threes in each of his last three appearances, knocking down 51.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during this hot stretch.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now