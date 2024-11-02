Buddy Hield News: Powers squad to another win

Hield chipped in 27 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Hield came off the bench for a second straight game, and he continues to show how effective he can be a sixth man. He led the Warriors with 27 points with the help of six made triples. Hield has drilled four or more threes in each of his last three appearances, knocking down 51.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during this hot stretch.