Cam Reddish Injury: Suffers apparent back injury

Reddish didn't return to Sunday's 119-115 loss to the Rockets after suffering an apparent lower back injury in the first quarter, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers never provided an official update on the status of Reddick, who was charged with one foul and recorded no other statistics while playing the final 3:36 of the first quarter before being replaced by Dalton Knecht to begin the second quarter. Reddish previously left a Dec. 28 win over the Kings with back spasms, so he may have suffered an aggravation Sunday. Even if Reddish is cleared to play Tuesday in Dallas, he'll likely hold only a minor role in the Los Angeles rotation.