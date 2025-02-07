NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at WAS: Cavs 17-6 on road; Wizards on three-game win streak

SAS at CHA: Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games; Hornets on six-game slide

PHI at DET: Sixers 10-14 on road; Pistons on two-game slide

MIL at ATL: Bucks 5-5 in last 10 games; Hawks 1-9 in last 10 games

MIA at BKN: Heat 12-14 on road; Nets 3-7 in last 10 games

TOR at OKC: Raptors on two-game slide; Thunder on three-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - De'Andre Hunter (not injury related), Sam Merrill (personal), Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Dean Wade (knee): OUT

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (foot), Justin Champagnie (ribs), Richaun Holmes (illness): Questionable; Alex Sarr (ankle), Khris Middleton (ankle), AJ Johnson (not injury related), Marcus Smart (not injury related): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dalton Knecht (not injury related), Jusuf Nurkic (not injury related): Questionable; Josh Green (calf): Doubtful; Josh Okogie (hamstring), Cam Reddish (personal): OUT

PHI - Guerschon Yabusele (knee): Questionable; Andre Drummond (toe): Doubtful

DET - Cade Cunningham (ankle): Questionable; Dennis Schroder (not injury related), Lindy Waters (not injury related): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Pat Connaughton (calf) Kyle Kuzma (not injury related): Questionable; Kevin Porter (not injury related): OUT

ATL - Caris LeVert (not injury related), Terance Mann (not injury related), Georges Niang (not injury related): Questionable; Clint Capela (personal), Bones Hyland (not injury related): OUT

MIA - Kyle Anderson (not injury related), Davion Mitchell (not injury related), Andrew Wiggins (not injury related): OUT

BKN - Cam Thomas (hamstring), Noah Clowney (ankle): OUT

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (hip), RJ Barrett (concussion), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Immanuel Quickley (rest), Jakob Poeltl (hip): OUT

OKC - Cason Wallace (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($8,500) at Hornets

Fox racked up 57.8 DK points in his debut with the Spurs, as he totaled 24 points, five rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in 37 minutes of action. He is very likely to continue to thrive in his new surroundings, especially by piling up easy assists with Victor Wembanyama. Fox also has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are dealing with a handful of injuries and a scrambled lineup after recent trade action.

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($8,000) at Wizards

Garland scored at least 25 points in three of the last four games and is averaging 23.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. He is up for a great opportunity to flourish with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points and most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,000) vs. Raptors

Williams returned from a two-game absence and logged 13 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Thunder's most recent outing. He is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game on the season and has a strong chance get his numbers back up to speed with a matchup against the Raptors, who give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage and seventh-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,400) at Wizards

Mobley continues to dominate the interior, averaging 19.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 60.3 DK points in the last game. He is up for an ideal opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who are giving up the league's most points and most rebounds per game.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($11,000) at Hornets

Wembanyama topped 50 DK points in seven of his last 10 appearances, averaging 23.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.5 blocks over that span. He should keep rolling with a matchup against the Hornets, who will be slightly disoriented in the frontcourt after the trade of Mark Williams, which leaves them looking to Moussa Diabate to start, and waiting on the availability of new arrival, Jusuf Nurkic.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) vs. Raptors

Gilgeous-Alexander is on one of the hottest streaks of his career, hitting the 50-point mark in three of the last seven games and averaging 38.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals over 10 appearances. He has an ideal chance to continue pumping up his scoring numbers with a matchup against the Raptors, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and also missing their primary rim protector.

Mid-Range Money

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($5,500) at Hawks

In what marked his return from a six-game absence, Portis picked up the start and amassed 61.8 DK points with 23 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, a steal and three blocks in a win over the Hornets on Wednesday. He is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists on the season and could be up for another extended opportunity if Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out. Either way, Portis should thrive against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Kel'el Ware, Heat ($6,000) at Nets

Despite coming off a scoreless outing (where he also had 13 rebounds), Ware is averaging 12.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks over eight consecutive starts. He should continue to stand out in his role and faces a good chance to prosper against the Nets, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, 76ers ($3,300) at Pistons

Lowry is averaging 4.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals across six appearances since returning from a three-week. He should do well playing among a mostly-healthy Sixers lineup for one of the few times this season.

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,500) at Wizards

Strus is averaging 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals over 10 consecutive starts, including two games with at least 30 DK points. He is likely to find his shot against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($5,000) at Hornets

Barnes is averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 30 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

