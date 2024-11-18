Cam Reddish News: Off injury report for Tuesday
Reddish (leg) is not on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Reddish will seemingly return to game action after a one-game absence due to a strained tendon in his lower right leg that he sustained during Friday's win over the Spurs. In November, the 25-year-old has averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 23.2 minutes per game while shooting 63.2 percent from the field in six outings (four starts).
