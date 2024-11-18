Fantasy Basketball
Cam Reddish News: Off injury report for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Reddish (leg) is not on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Reddish will seemingly return to game action after a one-game absence due to a strained tendon in his lower right leg that he sustained during Friday's win over the Spurs. In November, the 25-year-old has averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 23.2 minutes per game while shooting 63.2 percent from the field in six outings (four starts).

