Cam Thomas News: Scores season-high 43 points

Thomas ended Friday's 124-122 loss to New York with 43 points (16-22 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Thomas engaged in a back-and-forth battle with Jalen Brunson, who posted 37 points and seven assists, but his explosive scoring performance wasn't enough to lift Brooklyn to victory in this matchup. Despite the Nets' record, Thomas has been one of the best guards in fantasy across all formats. He's averaging 24.0 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of November while making 43.1 percent of his three-point shots in that span.