Cameron Johnson Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale

Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

A lower back contusion will force Johnson to miss the final seven games of the regular season. The 2019 first-round had a strong start to the season, but he ended up missing 22 of the Nets' 48 games since the beginning of January, mostly due to a sprained right ankle. Johnson finishes the 2024-25 regular season averaging career highs in points (18.8), assists (3.4) and field-goal percentage (47.5 percent) while starting in all 57 games he appeared in.