Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Johnson headshot

Cameron Johnson Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

A lower back contusion will force Johnson to miss the final seven games of the regular season. The 2019 first-round had a strong start to the season, but he ended up missing 22 of the Nets' 48 games since the beginning of January, mostly due to a sprained right ankle. Johnson finishes the 2024-25 regular season averaging career highs in points (18.8), assists (3.4) and field-goal percentage (47.5 percent) while starting in all 57 games he appeared in.

Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now