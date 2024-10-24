Carlton Carrington Injury: Dealing with mild ankle sprain

Head coach Brian Keefe said after Thursday's 122-102 loss to the Celtics that Carrington sustained a mild ankle sprain, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The rookie first-round pick was named a surprise starter for the season opener, but he exited with roughly four minutes left in the contest after landing awkwardly following a layup. He finished his NBA debut with three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland until the Wizards provide another update on his condition.