Carlton Carrington headshot

Carlton Carrington Injury: Dealing with mild ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 25, 2024 at 6:47am

Head coach Brian Keefe said after Thursday's 122-102 loss to the Celtics that Carrington sustained a mild ankle sprain, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The rookie first-round pick was named a surprise starter for the season opener, but he exited with roughly four minutes left in the contest after landing awkwardly following a layup. He finished his NBA debut with three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland until the Wizards provide another update on his condition.

Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards
