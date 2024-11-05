Carlton Carrington News: Puts up solid numbers

Carrington provided 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 125-112 loss to the Warriors.

The No. 14 overall pick of the 2024 Draft continues to feature for the Wizards during his rookie season, as the franchise is wasting no time to get him heavily involved. His production has been sporadic which is to be expected, but there's a lot to like here from a fantasy perspective. Through six games, he's posting averages of 10.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 29.2 minutes per contest.