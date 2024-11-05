Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Carlton Carrington headshot

Carlton Carrington News: Puts up solid numbers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Carrington provided 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 125-112 loss to the Warriors.

The No. 14 overall pick of the 2024 Draft continues to feature for the Wizards during his rookie season, as the franchise is wasting no time to get him heavily involved. His production has been sporadic which is to be expected, but there's a lot to like here from a fantasy perspective. Through six games, he's posting averages of 10.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 29.2 minutes per contest.

Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now