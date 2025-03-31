Charles Bassey Injury: Listed as out for Tuesday
Bassey has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to left knee injury management.
This appears to be a scheduled off night for Bassey, who logged 10 minutes Sunday in his first game action since Feb. 23. Assuming he emerged from Sunday's matchup feeling strong, he'll presumably be available for the second half of the team's back-to-back Wednesday in Denver.
