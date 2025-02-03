NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 3

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.
We'll begin what promises to be a topsy-turvy week in the NBA with a 10-game slate. It's imperative to stick with the latest trade news so you aren't left hanging, as the weekend's events prove that just about anything can happen. Action for FanDuel's contests starts at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered.
SLATE OVERVIEW
For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
INJURIES
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.
SAN Victor Wembanyama (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
Charles Bassey ($4,400) would step into the starting five if Wembanyama is unable to appear.
CHA LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT
CHA Vasilije Micic (ankle) -QUESTIONABLE
Although there are other absences for Charlotte, this remains the most significant spot. If Micic is out, Nick Smith ($4,500) should move squarely back into fantasy relevancy in a soft spot against the Wizards.
MIN Anthony Edwards (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
MIN Naz Reid (finger) - QUESTIONABLE
MIN Julius Randle (groin) - OUT
It's too early to rule out Edwards or Reid, but Randle will definitely miss Monday's game against the Kings. It's best to wait for lock on this roster, as Reid would certainly benefit from Randle's absence.
HOU Alperen Sengun (calf) - QUESTIONABLE
HOU Fred VanVleet (ankle) - OUT
Steven Adams ($5,000) recorded a double-double in relief of Sengun, so he's worth considering if Sengun sits again. The Rockets have tried a few different methods to account for VanVleet's absence, but Tari Eason ($5,400) is a good budget alternative over Amen Thompson ($8,600) whose cost is prohibitive right now.
OKC Jalen Williams (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE
OKC Cason Wallace (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
I'm not a huge fan of the potential variance in this injury scenario, as any number of OKC players could spin it up.
MEM Ja Morant (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
Morant could return from a two-game absence, but it's too soon to say at this juncture. Scotty Pippen ($4,700) should assume the starting role if Morant can't make it.
DEN Russell Westbrook (hamstring) - OUT
Christian Braun ($5,500) will earn another start amid Westbrook's absence. Braun chipped in 24 points during the spot start, so he should be on your radar tonight.
ORL Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) - QUESTIONABLE
Suggs was in the process of returning from a long absence due to a back injury, but this is an entirely different malady for the guard. Anthony Black ($5,100) is the likely starter if Suggs is sidelined.
ELITE PLAYERS
As blockbuster trades continue to rock the Association, we'll soon see the ancillary effects the moves have on other players. The ripples won't subside for a few days, so we can still look at guys like Domantas Sabonis ($10,300) and assume a solid result despite De'Aaron Fox's departure. Although he is expensive, Nikola Jokic ($12,900) demands over-average attention in what should be a shut-down spot for the center. I can't give him a 100% endorsement because we can nail down some value at the center addition, but he's one of the best five-figure opinions in the player pool.
We have some questionable tags among the seven players available in the 9k range, but anchoring your lineup with Kevin Durant ($9,400) or Devin Booker ($9,200) against Portland could be a sensible way to begin your builds. We have several players available at the 8k level, and although we already mentioned Braun as a suitable absorber of Westbrook's output, Jamal Murray ($8,200) is good for a bump in the plus column. I'll also gladly take Miles Bridges' ($8,200) production potential against the Wizards.
Also consider: Trey Murphy, NOP ($8,100) @ DEN
EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS
Malik Monk, SAC ($7,800)@ MIN
The Kings' faith in Monk is a big reason why they felt comfortable making the Fox trade, and the combo of Monk's career renaissance and the reunion of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine should keep the Kings on solid footing. He'll have one more shot with the floor to himself, and I expected big numbers from him in this isolated spot.
Jalen Green, HOU ($7,300) @ NYK
As long as VanVleet is out, Green should be at the forefront of Houston's plans in the backcourt. He's had games of 25 and 29 points without VanVleet in the lineup, and although there are other Rockets who will step up, Green is affordable compared to some of them.
Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($6,700) @ DET
Clint Capela (back) is out for at least a few games, so we should be happy to take the discount salary and dual eligibility for Okongwu and lock it in.
John Collins, UTA ($6,500) vs. IND
Although Collins is a recent return from injury, he's one of many Jazz players who fits the same description. Collins appeared to emerge from the haze with minimal effort, posting a 19-point effort in his return. With Walker Kessler facing a tough road against Myles Turner, Collins coils have a good game if he can stave off Pascal Siakam.
Michael Porter, DEN ($6,300) vs. NOP
Taking a key support player in this exploitable spot seems like a smart call, as the team tends to keep the first unit on to clean up deep in lopsided games. I can easily see this game getting away from the Pelicans if Jokic takes over, and Porter's recent production hints that he'll take a piece of Westbrook's missing production.
Also consider: Mark Williams, CHA ($7,800) vs. WAS
VALUE PLAYS
Here's a short list of values below the FanDuel median price, with one player at each position.
PG/SG Stephon Castle, SAS ($5,600)
SG/SF Toumani Camara, POR ($5,500)
SF/PF Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($6,200)
PF/SF De'Andre Hunter, ATL ($5,700
C Nick Richards, PHX ($5,600)