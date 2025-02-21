This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

News of a season-ending injury for Victor Wembanyama sent shockwaves through the league early Thursday, with their superstar set to miss the remainder of the campaign due to a blood clot. With such a sizeable hole in their rotation, the question as to who would step up became a hot topic among fantasy managers. During Thursday's win over the Suns, Sochan saw an increase in playing time, an indication that perhaps he will play a more meaningful role moving forward. Although his numbers were nothing to write home about, we have seen him put up top-100 value in the past when serving as a starter-level player. Over the past two weeks, he has been a borderline top-150 player, averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and

With the immediate future all but guaranteed for a number of teams, their respective rotations could be about to shift gears. Those teams with eyes firmly fixed on the draft lottery could be about to unleash their young prospects, opening up fantasy value in some unexpected places. Coupled with some late-season injuries, now is an intriguing few weeks as fantasy managers prepare for their playoffs. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

With the immediate future all but guaranteed for a number of teams, their respective rotations could be about to shift gears. Those teams with eyes firmly fixed on the draft lottery could be about to unleash their young prospects, opening up fantasy value in some unexpected places. Coupled with some late-season injuries, now is an intriguing few weeks as fantasy managers prepare for their playoffs. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs (44% rostered)

News of a season-ending injury for Victor Wembanyama sent shockwaves through the league early Thursday, with their superstar set to miss the remainder of the campaign due to a blood clot. With such a sizeable hole in their rotation, the question as to who would step up became a hot topic among fantasy managers. During Thursday's win over the Suns, Sochan saw an increase in playing time, an indication that perhaps he will play a more meaningful role moving forward. Although his numbers were nothing to write home about, we have seen him put up top-100 value in the past when serving as a starter-level player. Over the past two weeks, he has been a borderline top-150 player, averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 combined steals and blocks in just 20.8 minutes per game. Extrapolate those numbers to 28.0 minutes per game and we have ourselves a top-100 fantasy asset.

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (35% rostered)

Despite putting up top-40 numbers over the past month, Camara continues to be drastically under-rostered. Over that span, he has averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers, shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 82.6 percent from the line. While he receives very little fanfare from national media, Camara is quietly putting together a campaign that should land him in the discussion for the Most Improved Player award. He is arguably one of the best wing defenders in the league, typically assigned with the role of guarding the opposition's best player. He has played at least 30 minutes in 13 consecutive games, having started in all 54 appearances this season. At this point, this is a plea to fantasy managers to remove the blinkers and snap up a player who honestly, should have been rostered all season.

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans (28% rostered)

Unlike Camara, Alvarado's role is not set in stone despite all of the injuries in New Orleans. He has started in four straight games but has seen his playing time range from 23 to 34 minutes. However, during that time, he is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers, good enough for top-40 value in standard nine-category leagues. His overall value is largely built around two categories, those being assists and steals, meaning his skill set is not going to be for everyone. While the playing time could continue to fluctuate, his floor should remain stable enough that he can be rostered by anyone in need of typical guard stats, with the ability to occasionally catch fire from deep.

Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers (22% rostered)

Since arriving in Philadelphia prior to the trade deadline, Grimes has been able to quickly ascend the pecking order, having started the two most recent games. He has played at least 30 minutes in four straight appearances, providing the 76ers with a much-needed offensive threat. He has now scored double-digits in all five games as a member of the 76ers, averaging 15.8 points per game, adding 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 three-pointers. While his role appears relatively safe, his value is going to be somewhat dependent on the health of those around him. However, things are not going as planned in Philadelphia, meaning injuries could be plentiful down the stretch. Grimes doesn't have the highest ceiling but is worth a look if you are simply seeking a player who should spend a lot of time on the court the rest of the way.

Nick Smith, Charlotte Hornets (13% rostered)

Not unlike Grimes, Smith's ceiling is relatively limited, providing value in points and threes only. His value is also tied to the health of others, namely LaMelo Ball, who as we know, could miss more games than he plays as we head toward another lost season for the Hornets. Smith appears to have carved out a regular starting spot, averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per game over the past month. He has scored double-digits in seven of the past eight games, including back-to-back 20-point performances leading into the All-Star break. Once again, if you are looking for a player who is going to be given a sizeable opportunity moving forward, Smith makes for a viable, yet low-volume candidate.

Charles Bassey, San Antonio Spurs (8% rostered)

Perhaps the most intriguing name on this list, Bassey could be staring at the best opportunity of his young career. The Spurs are basically without a starting center at this point unless you include Bismack Biyombo, which of course you shouldn't. Bassey has long been viewed as a player with tremendous per-minute upside, similar to someone like Day'Ron Sharpe from the Nets. Given his limited playing time this season, Bassey's numbers are nothing to get excited about. However, when considering his per-36 production, things start to get interesting. For the season, those numbers read 15.3 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.0 blocks. While there is almost no way he gets to 36 minutes per game, a 25-minute role could be enough to get things done. There is a definite risk associated with grabbing Bassey, especially with him coming off another knee injury. However, if you can afford to take a swing for the fences, look no further than one Charles Bassey.

Drop Candidates:

D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets (87% rostered)

Jonas Valanciunas, Sacramento Kings (80% rostered)

Tyus Jones, Phoenix Suns (68% rostered)

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets (57% rostered)